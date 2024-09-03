Ice Spice is noticeably slimmer than when we were first introduced to the star. Social media users wondered was it a result of Ozempic. Spie wants you to know that she is hard at work in the gym.

Hitting Instagram, Ice Spice dropped off a workout video. Captioning it, “We beatin them allegations bae.” You can see the post below.

Previously, Ice Spice went in on rumors suggesting she might be using the diabetes drug Ozempic, which has gained popularity as a weight-loss tool.

In her defense, why does it have to be the Big-O just because you look different? Actors scale down AND up in weight all the time in a short period for roles; why can’t others make body changes, especially with all the resources they have?

Anyway, during an X Spaces session on August 19, she expressed frustration with these rumors, emphasizing that her weight loss is due to her active lifestyle, including her current Y2K! World Tour, healthy eating, and regular gym visits. She dismissed the idea of using Ozempic, questioning, “What even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that?”

Get this: Ice Spice also mentioned that her busy schedule, which includes touring and preparing for future music projects, has contributed to her physical changes.

On the business front, she recently launched her Y2K! World Tour and released her Y2K! album. Moreover, she hinted that she’s already eager to start working on her next album, though she noted she doesn’t want to start teasing it just yet.

Good for her, across the board.