On Sunday, September 1st, New York City rapper Ice Spice brought her signature vibrant energy to LIV Miami for the holiday weekend. The performance saw several celebrities in attendance, including 2 Chainz, Johnny Dang, Yella Beezy, and Errol Spence Jr., making it a memorable night at Miami’s top nightlife destination. Ice Spice captivated the crowd with hits like “Deli,” “In Ha Mood,” “Princess Diana,” and “Fisherrr (Remix),” with producer Cash Cobain joining her on stage.


However, the rising hip-hop star is facing controversy with fellow NYC rapper Cleopatra. Rumors circulating online suggest that Ice Spice allegedly did not pay Cleopatra for her participation in the recent Y2K! tour, creating tension between the two artists.

