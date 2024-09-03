Last week, acclaimed director Lee Daniels unveiled his latest film, The Deliverance, on Netflix, receiving rave reviews for its chilling narrative and gripping performances. However, the story behind the scenes may be just as unnerving as the film itself. Daniels, known for pushing the boundaries of cinema, revealed in a recent interview that strange and eerie events plagued the production, despite his efforts to protect the cast and crew from any supernatural influences.

In a candid town hall interview hosted by SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, Daniels recounted his decision to bring a spiritual deliverer onto the set after reading about the terrifying occurrences that befell the productions of horror classics like The Exorcist and Poltergeist. Daniels wanted to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved, particularly as The Deliverance explores themes of demonic possession and paranormal activity.

“Things happen, and I was not gonna let things happen on my set, and also I needed it for me,” Daniels explained. “And so we prayed before every [scene] — and there’s those of us that don’t believe in prayer.” Despite the prayers and spiritual precautions, several unsettling incidents still transpired, leading Daniels to believe that something otherworldly may have been at play.

Advertisement

Among the most disturbing occurrences was the sudden illness of Daniels’ sister, who has appeared in every one of his films as a good luck charm. Shortly after filming a scene with Glenn Close, she was diagnosed with lung cancer, a shocking and heartbreaking development for the director. “She was in the scene with Glenn in the chemo scene, and she’s the one that sort of gave her attitude in the chemo scene,” Daniels shared. “And two days later, after being in the chemo scene, she was diagnosed with lung cancer — literally. My dog died on the set.”

The film’s star-studded cast, including Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Andra Day, and Demi Singleton, also experienced strange happenings during production. Mo’Nique, who plays a key role in the thriller, revealed that she was hospitalized after a particularly grueling scene.

“Mr. Daniels had me doing a scene, okay? And we’re outside,” Mo’Nique recounted. “The demon was supposed to be on top of the building, so they kept blowing this — I mean, at one point I’m like, ‘Lee, do we have this s— because I can’t breathe.’ They kept blowing. He was like, ‘One more time. One more time.’ So when I got finished, right, my thyroid was big, I mean, it was just sick. Oh baby. I was like, ‘What kind of s— is this?’ It was a lot of things happening with The Deliverance.”

The Deliverance follows a family in Indiana who become convinced that their house is a portal to hell after experiencing a series of strange and demonic occurrences. The film’s blend of psychological horror and supernatural elements has already captivated audiences, but the real-life events that haunted its production have only added to its mystique.

As The Deliverance continues to gain momentum on Netflix, viewers might find themselves wondering just how much of the horror on screen was influenced by the very real fears and strange occurrences that took place behind the camera. Daniels’ latest work not only challenges the boundaries of the horror genre but also leaves a lingering question: when you delve into the world of the paranormal, can you ever truly protect yourself from what lies beyond?