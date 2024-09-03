Texas rap legend Lil Troy recently suffered from a heart attack and the “Wanna Be A Baller” rapper has given his fans an update on his status during his recovery.

While speaking to AllHipHop, Troy gave an optimistic update on his recovery, saying, “I’m good feeling good and ready to get back to being Superman. Feeling bless[ed]. Getting to start a new life of [eating] right and going to the doctor and taking my meds.”

Geto Boys’ Willie D initially said that Troy’s condition wasn’t looking promising, saying, “The good news is he’s still with us. The bad news is he’s not out of the woods,” he said on his YouTube channel. “I spoke to Troy this morning — he’s alert but he’s still in the hospital where he’s been since Tuesday of last week.”

Willie also demanded that everyone “do something about this health crisis that we’re in,” citing the recent deaths of Beatking and Fatman Scoop, who both recently passed away from acute health issues.

Lil Troy also gave insight about the other “Wanna Be A Baller” collaborators Fat Pat, Big Hawk, Lil’ Will and Big T, who all passed away between 1998 and 2018.

“I’ve been saying [the song] is cursed for a long time. It’s like that movie Final Destination when everyone starts dying right after each other,” he said. “I started thinking about that when everybody started passing. And I’m like, ‘I know I’m not next.’ Everybody that got on that song or did something together, they start dying one by one after each other. I said, ‘Oh no, it’s not my time to go yet. No, no.’”