Live Nation Urban announced today that Lil Wayne’s artist-curated festival, Lil’ WeezyAna Fest, will return to his hometown of New Orleans on November 2 at the Smoothie King Center. Produced by Young Money, DMANI, and Live Nation Urban, the festival promises a unique experience with some of this year’s hottest acts. The 2024 lineup includes a special Hot Boys reunion featuring Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk and performances by Rob49 and Mannie Fresh. Additional artists and activations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Lil’ WeezyAna Fest will be available via artist presale starting today at 10 AM PT/12 PM CT, with general sales beginning on September 6 at 8 AM PT/10 AM CT.

“Lil Wayne embodies the spirit of New Orleans, and Lil’ WeezyAna Fest is a stellar showcase of the city’s dynamic and flourishing music scene. Live Nation Urban celebrates this amazing event and is proud to continue to partner and cultivate the growth of this festival for years to come,” said Brandon Pankey, Vice President of Business Development & Operations Live Nation Urban.

Since 2015, Lil’ WeezyAna Fest has become an annual homecoming celebration highlighting New Orleans’ musical history and allowing Lil Wayne to give back to the community. Past festivals have featured dynamic lineups, including NBA Youngboy, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and many more. This year’s event aims to be just as unforgettable.