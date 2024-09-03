The Mahindra Thar has been India’s original off-road SUV icon for over 70 years. This vehicle stirs feelings of adventure travel on rough rural roads. Mahindra has now reintroduced the Thar for modern travellers who want outdoor adventures. The new design keeps old-world charm but adds comfort and technology to match lifestyles today. It adapts to the free spirit of the past. These models are for today’s daring drivers who want to explore nature’s rugged beauty.

Explore the capable and stylish new Mahindra Thar’s features in-depth.

A Rugged Yet Refined Design

At first glance, the new Thar retains the rugged, old-school look that has made this off-roader so enduringly popular. The squared-off body sits on a new, wider platform now, lending the Thar a planted stance. Its classic touches, like the flat bonnet, round headlamps, removable doors, and rear-mounted spare wheel, callback to the original Willys Jeep’s functional design.

While staying true to its roots, Mahindra has refined Thar’s design. It now sports a signature 7-slat grille, restyled bumpers, a raised hood line, and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels. The front end has integrated DRL strips and fog lamps for improved visibility. Practicality is still paramount, though, as seen from exposed hinges, bonnet latches, and heavy-duty bumpers that can take a knocking in harsh conditions.

An Off-Roader Cabin That’s Surprisingly Premium

For a rugged off-roader, the Thar’s cabin is nicely appointed. The all-black interior looks crisp, while geometric and body-coloured accents add visual interest. Front seats feel comfortable thanks to the lumbar support and side bolstering that secures you during off-road drives.

Cabin space feels reasonably good, though tall passengers may graze their shoulders on door pads. Cleverly designed handles, controls, and wing-like AC vents complement the dashboard. A smart 7-inch touchscreen enables smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The higher-end LX variant adds premium amenities like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof-mounted speakers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. At an affordable price, the Thar offers a good blend of daily comfort, off-road readiness, and iconic style that’s hard to match.

Powerful and Refined Powertrain Options

The new Thar introduces two BS6 engine choices instead of the old 2.5L diesel. There’s a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol that churns out 152 bhp power and 300 Nm torque paired with a 6-speed automatic. The manual petrol variant also matches those figures. This new 1997cc petrol mill is a revelation with its smooth performance, whether lazy cruising or energetic sprints.

For the diesel fans, Mahindra has equipped a new 2184cc unit tuned to produce 132bhp and the same 300 Nm torque output.

Both engines employ a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Their precise shifter actions complement the motor’s flexibility. Buyers can also opt for a 6-speed automatic transmission for effortless urban commutes. The new Thar’s powertrains strike an impressive balance between drivability and refinement that’s a generation ahead of its predecessor.

Body Measurements

Even with its old-school design, the new Thar has grown considerably over earlier generations. It now measures 3985mm long, 1820mm wide and stands 1855mm tall. The wheelbase has also increased to 2450mm.

A longer, wider and taller body translates into more interior space. There’s plenty of headroom, even for tall passengers wearing headgear. The extra width means three adults can sit more comfortably abreast on the front bench. The rear knee room has improved, allowing tall occupants to stretch out.

A longer wheelbase enhances ride quality and high-speed manners. Despite its enlarged dimensions, the Thar’s smartly sculpted body helps it retain the agile handling that’s crucial off-road. Its turning radius is under 5.4 meters, so tackling narrow lanes doesn’t require multiple-point turns!

Safety to Match Its Capability

Mahindra has equipped the new Thar with safety technologies that are on par with its formidable off-road competencies. Occupant protection starts with a sturdy internal roll cage augmented by 3-point seat belts and dual locks on the removable hardtop and softtop versions.

The SUV’s body structure further bolsters passive safety. It is designed to distribute collision impact forces evenly across the chassis, reducing injury risks in an accident.

All variants get dual front airbags and ABS as standard active safety features. Further electronic aids include ESP (Electronic Stability Program), rollover mitigation, and a cornering brake control system to maintain stability at high speeds.

There are also crucial off-road assists like hill descent control, hill starts assist, and hill hold functionality to prevent rolling back on inclines. Sensors actively monitor aspects like wading depth and tyre pressure, further minimising the chances of getting stranded in the wilderness.

The Bottom Line

The new Mahindra Thar strikes an impeccable balance between retaining its legendary off-road grit and evolving for modern comfort. This SUV icon has been comprehensively enhanced to better handle daily commuting without compromising its go-anywhere ability even slightly. For under ₹14.11 lakh, nothing marries practicality, technology, and adventure quite as skillfully as the reborn Thar now does. Its unique charm endures captivating free-spirited wanderers for decades to come.