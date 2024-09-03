Music publicists are the unsung heroes behind many successful careers in the music industry, orchestrating artists’ public image and media presence. Notable figures in the West like Howard Bragman, Liz Rosenberg, and Amanda Silverman have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Speaking of the music markets in the East, we stumbled upon Jashoda Madhavji who stands out as a prominent figure in the communications business of the India. Her story is one of resilience, determination and unwavering spirit. Born into modest circumstances, she faced early challenges when her parents left her at a tender age. Despite the adversity, she refused to be defined by her circumstances. Instead, she embraced struggle and used it as a catalyst for her future.

Armed with a fierce determination to build a legacy of her own, the self-made Madhavji passionately worked her way up the corporate ladder and assumed leadership roles at prestigious global conglomerates like Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, Weber Shandwick and MSL Group. In 2015, she launched herself as an entrepreneur with Dream N Hustle Media, realizing the lack of music focused PR agencies within the Indian media and marketing landscape.

Advertisement

Mentored and raised by her granddaughter Ranjit Madhavji and aunt Ajita Madhavji of Hamilton Studios, a family-run legacy establishment that is largely revered amongst royalty, business households and bureaucrats, the 40-year-old is deeply connected to her Rajputana lineage. Today, although she works closely with top tier talent across various verticals, we are given to understand that she prefers to stay out of the public limelight and leads an extremely private life, deeply taking to spirituality and philanthropy in her personal time.

Renowned for her expertise in setting up collaborative publicity campaigns and unique marketing integrations, Madhavji’s agency has rendered bespoke services for artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Dua Lipa, Rema, Tyga, Akon, Jason Derulo, DJ Snake, G Eazy, Post Malone, David Guetta, Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas Like Mike, Diplo, Pitbull, Martin Garrix, Matteo Bocelli, Tiesto, Anne Marie, Sean Paul and many more. Also as seen on her agency’s social media handles, Indian talent of the likes of Anoushka Shankar, Badshah, AP Dhillon, Prateek Kuhad, Karan Aujla, Raja Kumari, Ananya Birla, Sachin Jigar, DIVINE, Karan Aujla, AR Rahman, amongst others have been a part of her prestigious clientele .



























































DNH Media’s extensive portfolio also includes public relations for world tours such as Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour, Ed Sheeran Divide World Tour, SHM One Last World Tour, Bryan Adams Ultimate World Tour as well as large format festivals such as the Sunburn Festival, NH7 Weekender, Enchanted Valley Carnival, Tomorrowland, Don’t Let Daddy Know, Palm Tree Festival, Future Music Festival, Ultra Music Festival, Sensation White, Amsterdam Dance Event, Trance Around The World and A State Of Trance.

The PR mavericks’ incredible story of over two decades serves as an inspiration to the new generation, demonstrating that even in the face of hardship, one can rise above and achieve extraordinary things. Her journey from humility to prominence is a testament to the power of human spirit and the unwavering pursuit of one’s dreams.