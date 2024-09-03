Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson recently stirred up controversy by accusing the Biden Administration of neglecting Black and Latino communities in its legislative efforts to address hate crimes. In a video that quickly went viral, Tyrese criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for signing what he claimed was a hate crime bill that exclusively protects Asian Americans while overlooking the needs of Black and Latino Americans.

In the video, Tyrese expressed his frustration, saying, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, y’all signed a hate crime bill to protect Asians, but what about Black and Latino people who are being killed?” His comments sparked a heated discussion on social media, with many echoing his sentiments.

Tyrese calls out Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for signing a hate crime bill to protect Asians but skipping over Black and Latino people who are being killed. pic.twitter.com/v4Ltb9LQEW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 1, 2024

However, journalist and political commentator Roland Martin was quick to fact-check Tyrese’s claims, calling them misleading and inaccurate. Martin took to Twitter to set the record straight, explaining that Tyrese’s assertion that the Biden Administration signed a hate crime bill only for Asian Americans was “a lie.”

Advertisement

Martin clarified that, contrary to Tyrese’s claims, there have actually been three hate crime bills specifically aimed at protecting African Americans. He cited these legislative efforts to highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to addressing hate crimes across different communities, not just one.

“Tyrese’s statement is simply not true,” Martin tweeted. “There have been THREE hate crime bills passed specifically for African Americans. It’s important to have the facts straight when discussing such critical issues.”

Roland Martin calls Tyrese's claim that Joe Biden signed a crime bill that only protects Asian Americans a lie and further explains there have actually been three hate crime bills specifically for African Americans.



(🎥 @rolandsmartin ) pic.twitter.com/gmBaNZUJXi — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 2, 2024

The misinformation spread by Tyrese reflects a broader concern about how public figures can influence public opinion, especially when their statements are not based on verified facts. While Tyrese’s frustration with systemic racism and the ongoing violence against Black and Latino communities is understandable, Martin emphasized the importance of ensuring that discussions around these issues are grounded in truth.

Thoughts?