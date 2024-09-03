Last week, SiR concluded his 2024 Life Is Good Tour with two back-to-back sold-out shows at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The tour, which featured 18 shows this summer, sold nearly 40,000 tickets and grossed nearly $1.5 million.

The final LA performances featured support from Zacari and SiR’s brother, Davion Farris. In a special moment, Davion joined SiR and their other brother, D Smoke, for a powerful acapella performance. SiR’s headlining set included songs like “Karma,” “John Redcorn,” “No Evil,” “Hair Down,” and “D’Evils,” alongside guest appearances by Ab-Soul for “I’m Not Perfect” and Anderson .Paak for “Poetry In Motion” from his latest album, HEAVY.

Ahead of his August 22 show, SiR partnered with the Music Forward Foundation to host a Q&A with students from Compton College, sharing insights on navigating the music industry.

SiR’s latest album, HEAVY, released on March 22, 2024, via Top Dawg Entertainment, explores themes of recovery, mental health, and transformation. It features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, and Scribz Riley. The album has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, Men’s Health, and Essence, solidifying SiR’s place in contemporary R&B. The Life Is Good Tour kicked off on July 23 in Silver Spring, MD, with stops across North America before concluding with the memorable LA shows.