SOURCE SPORTS: Cam’ron & Ma$e’s “It Is What It Is” Launches Season 5 With Their Newest NFL Analyst Michael Irvin

SOURCE SPORTS: Cam’ron & Ma$e’s “It Is What It Is” Launches Season 5 With Their Newest NFL Analyst Michael Irvin

Cam’ron and the “It Is What It Is” sports show announce Michael Irvin as the show’s newest football analyst for season 5, starting September 2nd.

Michael Irvin worked for the NFL Network for 15 years as an analyst. Irvin also spent several years providing football analysis on ESPN’s First Take, GET UP, Sunday NFL Countdown, and other ESPN programs.

Before his commentary career, Michael Irvin was deemed the “playmaker” for the Dallas Cowboys. He was a key piece in the Cowboys’ football dynasty, which won three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Michael Irvin is a member of the Hall of Fame All-1990s NFL team, a 5x Pro Bowler, a 1x All-Pro, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his 11-year career, he caught 750 passes for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns. He earned his 5 Pro Bowl selections from 1991-1995.

The September 3rd episode discussed Anthony Edwards’s comments about the skill set of the Jordan era of NBA legends, the NFL’s historical record of 15 Black Quarterbacks starting week 1, and whether or not Bills Quarterback Josh Allen is overrated.

The “It Is What It Is” sports show can be found exclusively on YouTube. The show can be found on Instagram @itiswhatitis_talk and X @ITISWATITISTALK