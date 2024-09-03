Several news outlets have confirmed That Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Days Before Rodeo mixtape is slated to take the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200, beating out Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet album for the pole position.

New media reports have Scott’s project sales projected to be 365,000 in the first week while Carpenter’s album is counted at around 354,000.

Neither side knows how this will end even with Travis in the lead, with both artists having heavily pushed deluxe versions, physical copies and extra tracks in order to secure that number 1 spot.

Critics, such as rapper turned podcaster Joe Budden, believe that the numbers of Scott’s Days Before Rodeo have been embellished. “Numbers all across the board everywhere else are down,” he said on his podcast. “What YG do, 8,000? Everybody else is between 20 and 30,000. They’re saying that Travis Scott is one of the first examples of the latest trend in music where the artists are signing directly to tech companies. The tech companies are offering different packages. I don’t believe those numbers for a second.”