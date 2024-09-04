adidas Basketball has launched the Anthony Edwards 1 Mid “Pure Ruby” colorway, a new addition to Anthony Edwards’ signature shoe line that pays tribute to his Georgia roots and highlights his growing influence in basketball. The “Pure Ruby” colorway, featuring red and black tones, is a nod to Edwards’ upbringing and his season at the University of Georgia, further embedding his journey into the fabric of his signature shoes.

The Anthony Edwards 1 Mid “Pure Ruby” continues to push the boundaries of basketball footwear by combining innovative design with advanced technology, ensuring it meets the high-performance needs of athletes. One of the key features is the Generative Support Wing, a bold TPU design that provides excellent stability and containment. This unique structure allows athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability, enhancing comfort and control during intense play.

Complementing the shoe’s stability is Jet Boost technology, a full-length TPU-encased system that delivers enhanced energy return and cushioning. Composed of smaller energy capsules fused together, this technology creates a more responsive experience, providing greater bounce and support with every step, which is essential for maximum agility and endurance on the court.

The shoe also features an enlarged herringbone outsole, designed to offer superior traction. This pattern gives athletes the grip needed to maintain control and stability during rapid movements and directional changes, making it ideal for those looking to dominate their game.

The Anthony Edwards 1 Mid “Pure Ruby” will retail for $120 and be available starting September 7, 2024. It can be purchased on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and retailers such as Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Kids Foot Locker.

The release of the Anthony Edwards 1 Mid “Pure Ruby” follows the momentum of Edwards’ growing influence both on and off the court, reinforcing his journey from his days at the University of Georgia to his status as an NBA star. As adidas continues to innovate in the world of basketball footwear, the Anthony Edwards 1 Mid “Pure Ruby” stands out as a symbol of self-belief and performance excellence.