Beanie Sigel’s business beyond music is his new focus, venturing into the food and beverage world with his new food truck, ‘Grab & Roll, Wings & Bowls.’


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“Bringing flavor to the streets!” says the business’ IG account. “Gourmet eats on wheels.”

Screenshot 2024 09 04 at 9.52.12 AM

Beans’ truck can be found in The Broad Street Bully’s hometown of Philly at 2400 Passyunk Ave., available Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 10pm. The truck offers food items that play off of Beanie’s lyrics and crew affiliations, with a menu that includes local staples like cheesesteaks, chicken wings and fried seafood as well as both breakfast and dessert.

Advertisement

No More Stories

About The Author

The Source Magazine Staff Writer

Related Posts