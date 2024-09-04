Beanie Sigel’s business beyond music is his new focus, venturing into the food and beverage world with his new food truck, ‘Grab & Roll, Wings & Bowls.’

“Bringing flavor to the streets!” says the business’ IG account. “Gourmet eats on wheels.”

Beans’ truck can be found in The Broad Street Bully’s hometown of Philly at 2400 Passyunk Ave., available Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 10pm. The truck offers food items that play off of Beanie’s lyrics and crew affiliations, with a menu that includes local staples like cheesesteaks, chicken wings and fried seafood as well as both breakfast and dessert.

Advertisement