The first 2024 presidential candidate who can help Boosie Badazz will likely get his vote. Hitting X, Boosie revealed he would like a pardon from either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump ahead of their election.

“My case got dismissed for a ruling that was made n the 9th circuit court .2 weeks later the ruling gets vacated,” Boosie wrote. “SMH soon as I celebrate the law is vacated GTFOH I got some powerful people who hate me with every bone n they body.

“I was sent to prison for 10 years for 3rd marijuana. For being a user lol no rehab ,no probation sent straight to prison .at this point i need a parden [sic] from whoever wins @vp @realdonaldtrump.”

Advertisement