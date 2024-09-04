Cam’ron and Ma$e’s popular sports show, It Is What It Is, has launched its highly anticipated fifth season, announcing NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin as the newest football analyst. The new season premiered on September 2nd, featuring Irvin, known for his dynamic presence and deep football knowledge, to add fresh insights and excitement to the show.

Michael Irvin brings a wealth of experience from his 15 years as an analyst with the NFL Network and his time on ESPN programs such as First Take, GET UP, and Sunday NFL Countdown. Before his successful commentary career, Irvin earned the nickname “The Playmaker” for his pivotal role in the Dallas Cowboys’ dynasty of the 1990s, where he helped lead the team to three Super Bowl titles.

A decorated player, Irvin is a 5-time Pro Bowler, a member of the Hall of Fame All-1990s NFL Team, and a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. Throughout his 11-year NFL career, he recorded 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns, solidifying his legacy as one of the greats.

In the September 3rd episode, the show tackled hot topics, including Anthony Edwards’s remarks on NBA legends from the Jordan era, the record-setting 15 Black quarterbacks starting in Week 1 of the NFL, and debates around whether Josh Allen is overrated.

It Is What It Is can be watched exclusively on YouTube. Follow the show on Instagram @itiswhatitis_talk and on X @ITISWATITISTALK. Cam’ron can also be found on Instagram @mr_camron and @all32nfl for more updates.