Cardi B wants you to know her album is still selling well despite dropping in 2018. Replying to a tweet from Chart Data showing that Invasion of Privacy sold 500,000 units in 2024, Cardi wrote: “Album still sellin like good quality pussy.”

She would double back, stating, “OKAY, OKAY, let me stop playing and drop this second album.”

While we wait on the album, Rob49 has teamed up with global superstar Cardi B for their electrifying new single and video, “On Dat Money.” This dynamic track highlights the undeniable chemistry between the two artists, poised to take over the charts and playlists worldwide.

“On Dat Money” pays homage to the distinct sounds and styles of the South and East Coast, pushing the boundaries of contemporary hip-hop and bridging the gap between Rob49 and Cardi B’s fanbases. The spitfire record is a testament to their collaborative prowess, blending their unique influences into a cohesive, hard-hitting anthem.

“I’ve been grinding hard all summer, and teaming up with Cardi B on ‘On Dat Money’ is something I’m very excited about,” Rob49 states. “Her talent and energy is unmatched, and this record is going to prove I’m not stopping any time soon.”

The accompanying video, filmed in a lavish New Jersey mansion, features the duo partying it up with dancers, poles, and wads of cash raining down. Directed by George Buford, Frederick Buford, and Directedbyfrankie, the visual captures the high-energy vibe and extravagant lifestyle celebrated in the song.

With its infectious beat and catchy lyrics, “On Dat Money” will become a staple in clubs and airwaves, further cementing Rob49 and Cardi B’s status as powerhouses in the hip-hop industry. Fans can expect this collaboration to dominate the music scene, showcasing the best of both artists and their ability to create magic together.