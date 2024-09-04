KRS-One Calls for Emcees to Receive Their Flowers While They Can Still Smell Them

KRS-One, a towering figure in hip-hop with a reputation for being unapologetically outspoken, has once again made waves with his candid critique of the genre he helped shape. During a recent appearance on 97.9 The Box, the Boogie Down Productions frontman took aim at a troubling trend in hip-hop: the elevation of artists to legendary status only after they’ve passed away.

The conversation was sparked by the death of rapper and radio personality Fatman Scoop, who passed away on August 30. KRS-One, while praising Scoop, lamented the fact that such recognition often comes too late. “It’s a shame we’re talking about him in this way,” KRS-One said. “Hip-hop gotta stop doing that. Only when dudes pass, that’s when they get on.”

KRS-One’s comments reflect a broader frustration with how the culture often overlooks talent during an artist’s lifetime, only to celebrate them posthumously. “We should’ve been looking at Fatman Scoop when his career was blowing up,” he continued, noting that Scoop never received the radio play or recognition he deserved while he was alive. This pattern, according to KRS-One, is a significant issue in the hip-hop community.

When asked by the interviewer whether other genres honor their deceased artists more appropriately, KRS-One didn’t hold back. “Other genres suck,” he remarked bluntly. “We don’t give a fck about them. Hip-hop runs sht.” For KRS-One, hip-hop, as the most influential genre in contemporary music, should set the standard for how artists are appreciated and remembered.

This isn’t the first time KRS-One has voiced his concerns about the direction of modern hip-hop. During a 2023 panel at the Essence Festival, he shocked the audience by labeling modern rappers as “traitors” to the genre’s original intent. “What people call rap or hip-hop today is a disgrace to our culture,” he declared. “An absolute betrayal, disrespect, and a disgrace… If you know what original hip-hop is all about and you choose to do the opposite, you a traitor.”

While KRS-One has shown respect for contemporary artists like Kendrick Lamar, it’s clear that he believes hip-hop has strayed too far from its roots. His call to action is a reminder to fans and the industry alike: appreciate the talent in front of you before it’s too late. For KRS-One, the time to give artists their flowers is now, while they can still smell them.