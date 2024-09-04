KRS-One wants more love shown to our Hip-Hop legends while they are still alive. Speaking on Fatman Scoop, KRS feels the tributes should have poured in before now.

“It’s a shame we’re talking about him in this way,” KRS said. “Hip hop gotta stop doing that. Only when dudes pass, that’s when they get honored. We should’ve been looking at Fatman Scoop when his career was blowing up. He never got played on no stations or nothing, only DJs that knew would throw his music on.”

KRS-One speaks on the passing of Fatman Scoop and calls out Hip Hop for only honoring rap icons after they die.



(🎥 @979TheBox /Youtube) pic.twitter.com/joKlOjxgyw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 4, 2024

Isaac Freeman III, aka Fatman Scoop, legendary DJ and figure within the Hip Hop community, tragically died last week.

Advertisement

The heartbreaking revelation came from Freeman’s tour manager @itspurecold who posted on Insragram:

“I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x.”

In another post from the Reminisce Festival, an event that had Mr. Freeman III scheduled to perform just next week on Sept. 7 added:

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we at Reminisce have received the devastating news of the tragic passing of the legendary Isaac Freeman III, known to us all as Fatman Scoop. This loss has left us all heartbroken.”

Rest in Power Isaac Freeman III aka Fatman Scoop.