Multiple award-winning rapper and hip-hop icon Lil’ Kim is set to headline the 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run, presented by AHF Pharmacy. The event aims to raise awareness and funds in the fight against HIV/AIDS, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA. Singer-songwriter and DJ Durand Bernarr will kick off the concert following a 5K run/walk through Atlanta’s historic midtown community.

Hosted by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival, and 5k Run raises over $1 million annually for 13 local HIV/AIDS service organizations. Previous headliners for the event have included stars such as Ashanti, Ludacris, Monica, Sevyn Streeter, Wale, and Trina.

This marks Lil’ Kim’s second collaboration with AHF to promote HIV/AIDS awareness, following her headline performance at the 2021 Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

“This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 13 worthy organizations,” stated Dr. Felicia Ivey, AHF Atlanta regional director. “AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS.”

To register, create a team, or join a team, visit aidswalkatlanta.org. Learn more about AHF and its global initiatives at AIDShealth.org, and follow AHF on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.