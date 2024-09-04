My goal is to help as many people through my music and social media platforms as I can.” Maia Zakay is a country-pop artist on the rise for her meaningful songs. Her main drive for making music is to spread a message of positivity while advocating for mental health through her relatable lyrics. It makes sense why her fan base is called the “Real Ones,” as Maia’s authenticity is unmatched in an industry where artificiality is the norm.

In her new single, released on all music platforms, “LOST AND FOUND” , Maia’s soft yet powerful voice sings about feeling lost in the world and eventually finding herself again through a self-love journey. Maia’s genuineness shines through in this song and provokes deep feelings that many artists are afraid to explore. The new country-pop song also has an Official Music Video on YouTube where she showcases her vision to an even greater audience.

A few years ago, Maia lost her voice for some time, which is a terrifying incident for any artist. Yet, with her fighting spirit, she continued to write music anyway, still hopeful that her voice would return one day. Six months later, it returned after doctors discovered what was wrong. She had a minor surgery, and her “voice became stronger than ever,” she recalls. This setback taught Maia to believe in her dream despite any setbacks, solidifying her desire to be in the music industry.

Advertisement

Strangers have told Maia the impact her music has had on them, making her even more grateful to be able to create music. Her Instagram page features behind-the-scenes exclusives about her life as well as modeling content for those who know her as an influencer. Her humbleness carries beyond music as we can see her sense of humor on social media and her dazzling personality in interviews. Her loyal fan base proves Maia’s unique ability to captivate an audience with her beautiful words and her personable presence on social media.

Recently, Maia was interviewed by NBC News LA about her new song, “Roller Coaster,” which tells a story about the ups and downs of human emotions that we all experience. Maia has also had the privilege of working with music producer Scott Storch, who has produced many famous artists’ music, making Maia another notable figure to have worked with. She also won a Hollywood Music in Media Award, an incredibly notable notch in her belt. Competing in a music TikTok competition called “Gimme The Mic,” Maia won 7th place while promoting her song about anti-bullying, “Hurt People.” Even in her success, Maia does not lose sight of what is important to her—a career based on advocacy and kindness toward all.

Making the world a better place is a challenging feat. Still, Maia Zakay’s ability to advocate and create positive messages that resonate with people in her music is an extraordinary gift. She draws inspiration from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Beer, and Tate Mcrae while hoping to one day reach their level of success.

Maia strives everyday to become a global star, able to inspire people all around the world with her sincere music with a real message. Her latest song, “LOST AND FOUND,” is available on any music platform and is sure to become one of her most notable pieces as she rises to superstardom. If you feel called to by Maia’s music, you too can become a “Real One” and join her following before she takes off for the world. You can follow her on any social media platform @maiazakay and you can stream her music on any music platform under her name: Maia Zakay