Red Bull unveils full details of the anticipated U.S. return of Red Bull SoundClash, the unique live concert experience featuring two artists competing across opposite stages, with the audience deciding the winner. This November, Red Bull will bring fans a Spanish-language SoundClash event series making stops in Los Angeles and Chicago, two cities synonymous with rich Mexican culture and community. Headlined by Chicano singer-songwriter DannyLux vs. Mexican MC Tornillo, Red Bull SoundClash marks the artists first-ever live collaboration in which they will reprise iconic hits, deliver unexpected covers, and celebrate the evolution of Mexican music and cumbia.

Red Bull SoundClash is a once-in-a-lifetime live musical experience which sees artists pushed to their creative, collaborative, and improvisational limits across multiple performance rounds. With each artist owning a stage on opposite sides of the venue, the distinctive live set-up challenges artists to engage the fans and earn the loudest crowd reaction after each round. Since it was first held in 2006, there have been 80+ Red Bull SoundClash events worldwide featuring artists like Danny Brown, Gary Clark Jr., Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Rico Nasty and Erykah Badu.

Mexican-American artist DannyLux was just a high school senior when he landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Latin Songwriters Chart after penning “Jugaste y Sufrí,” which resulted in a record deal with Warner Music Latin. His trademark sound of moody guitar ballads — named “sad sierreño” a genre that was growing in popularity at the time – has catapulted the 20-year-old artist to music’s biggest stages like Coachella, SXSW, and Lollapalooza. The sad sierreño singer will now be joining forces with Tornillo for the ultimate clash of traditional genres that the two pioneers helped modernize. Their unique styles and innovative approaches have propelled Cumbia and Mexican Regional music to new heights, pushing them to the forefront of the American music scene.

Advertisement

Combining elements of Latin trap and Cumbia, Mexican native Tornillo rose to stardom in 2020, signing to Santa Fe Klan’s 473 Music label after releasing his first song, “Dime Cuándo Volverás.” Since then, the rapper has dropped standout tracks like “Morena” and “Sentosa” and joined Santa Fe Klan onstage at Coachella for their memorable set this year. Red Bull SoundClash will coincide with Tornillo’s U.S. debut solo tour this Fall, and be the exclusive tour stop for fans in Los Angeles and Chicago to watch the artist live.

The 2024 Red Bull SoundClash event series is supported by Fender with a guitar giveaway and exclusive Artist Backstage Pass recap to follow on Fender’s social channels. Featured artist DannyLux will play the Player II Jazzmaster in Aquatone Blue.

Los Angeles | November 2: DannyLux vs Tornillo

Venue: Pico Rivera Sports Arena

Purchase tickets HERE

Red Bull SoundClash will kick off in Los Angeles and showcase the evolution of the traditional sounds of Mexican Music and Cumbia. Coinciding with Tornillo’s U.S. tour, the artists will electrify the crowd in Southern California, just outside of where DannyLux was born and raised.

Chicago | November 16: Tornillo vs DannyLux

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Purchase tickets HERE

The series will conclude in Chicago and deliver an epic showdown featuring special guests and more onstage surprises. Fans from the Windy City will converge at the iconic venue that has hosted artists like El Tri, Ivan Cornejo, Jose Palomar, Omar Apollo, and more.