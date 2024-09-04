Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestler has been arrested on Labor Day for the murder of the school’s star gymnast.

Chad RIchards, 23, a former wrestler at Univ. of Wisc.-Whitewater, was present at the time of 21-year-old Kara Welsh’s death and after an investigation was placed under arrest at the off-campus apartment unit. It was discovered by investigators that Richards and Welsh had an altercation in the apartment that ended in fatal gunfire.

Richards made his first appearance in court yesterday(September 3) at the Walworth County Courthouse, where he has been charged with first degree murder, endangering safety by the use of dangerous weapons, and disorderly conduct while armed, according to Whitewater PD.

“Due to the fact that this an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be provided at this time,” WPD said.

Welsh was a well known gymnast, recently winning a title at nationals as well as while competing at the WIAC Championship in 2023. In 2022, Kara placed 2nd at the WIAC Championship and 3rd in the NCGA Championships.

The Welsh family has started a GoFundMe to help with end of life expenses for Kara.