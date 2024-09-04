Tameka “Tiny” Harris, wife of rapper T.I., took the witness stand in a federal courtroom in California on Wednesday to address allegations that she and her husband staged a shakedown against MGA Entertainment. The Harris couple has accused the toy giant of stealing the likeness and style of their daughter’s teen pop group, OMG Girlz, to create the wildly popular “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.” dolls.

Tiny, who gained fame as a member of the 90s R&B group Xscape and co-wrote the hit song “No Scrubs” for TLC, was the first witness called to testify in the trial that began on Tuesday in Santa Ana. Speaking in a calm and measured tone, Tiny firmly denied that the lawsuit was motivated by financial gain. “I’m not here for a money grab. I live very comfortably, me and my husband. We’re doing pretty well for ourselves,” she stated. Tiny emphasized that her primary concern was for the members of the OMG Girlz — her daughter Zonnique “Star” Pullins, Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez, and Breaunna “Babydoll” Womack — who she believes deserve recognition and compensation for their creative contributions.

“It’s more about the girls. I feel like the girls built a brand, and they work hard for it,” Tiny testified. She argued that it was unjust for a large corporation like MGA to profit from the image and style that the OMG Girlz had cultivated without including them in the success. “I don’t feel that it’s right for a big company to come and take something they built and not make them a part of it,” she added.

The legal dispute dates back to December 2020, when Tiny and T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, sent a cease-and-desist letter to MGA, demanding the toy company halt distribution of its O.M.G. dolls, alleging that the dolls’ name, vibrant hair, and unique wardrobe were directly inspired by the OMG Girlz. MGA responded swiftly with a lawsuit seeking a court ruling that the company owns the name and image of the dolls. In response, the Harris couple filed a cross-complaint for trade dress infringement.

This courtroom confrontation is not the first time the two sides have clashed. An initial trial in January 2023 ended in a mistrial, and a second trial later that year resulted in a loss for the Harris couple. However, that verdict was overturned due to a change in the law, leading to the current proceedings.

With T.I. watching from the gallery, Tiny made it clear that their fight was about principle and justice for the OMG Girlz. The outcome of this trial could set a significant precedent for how intellectual property rights are protected in the entertainment and toy industries, especially when it comes to the creative contributions of artists and performers.

As the trial continues, the Harris family and their supporters are hoping that their case will lead to a favorable outcome, ensuring that the hard work and creativity of the OMG Girlz are properly acknowledged and compensated.