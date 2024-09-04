GRAMMY-winning global superstar Tyla has released the highly anticipated music video for “Breathe Me,” the latest single from her record-setting debut album, TYLA. Directed by Nabil, the “Breathe Me” video is the fourth visual release from her self-titled LP, following the success of “Water,” “Art,” and “Truth or Dare.”

The video picks up right where “Truth or Dare” left off, transporting viewers to a serene and romantic setting in Osaka, Japan. Here, Tyla and her love interest embark on an adventurous date night, disconnecting from their phones and immersing themselves in the moment’s magic—an almost dream-like escape from reality.

“Breathe Me” is the newest addition to Tyla’s impressive music video lineup that has taken the world by storm. Her previous videos, including “Art” and “Jump,” have collectively garnered 75 million YouTube views, further solidifying her status as a rising star. Her hit single “Water” is also up for ‘Best R&B Video’ at this year’s MTV VMAs.

Tyla’s meteoric rise has been marked by a string of achievements, including her debut on the Billboard 200, where she became the highest-charting African female soloist in the chart’s history. She also won two 2024 BET Awards for Best New Artist and Best International Act, cementing her place as a global music sensation.