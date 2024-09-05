Cardi B has been known to be a high roller, but recent pictures have shown her doing a different type of rolling as recent images surfaced of her in a wheelchair as she celebrated her son Wave’s third birthday at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey over the weekend.

While many fans were initially concerned, worried that the pregnant artist may have been injured or ill, Cardi was quick to note that she only used the wheelchair because her feet were too swollen to walk as she is in her final trimester of her pregnancy with her third child. (The American Dream Mall is also one of the largest malls in the country, covering approximately 3 million square feet.)

Cardi’s choice of transportation wasn’t the only thing that got noticed. She also made a striking impression with her bold fashion choices, donning a quirky white furry bunny hat paired with a white cropped T-shirt, baggy distressed jeans, and pink boots that matched her pink Louis Vuitton bag and long pink hair. The rapper proudly showcased her baby bump as she prepares to welcome her third child with estranged husband Offset, who also attended the party.

An observer noted that Cardi was accompanied by an entourage of 20 to 30 people during the celebration. On Instagram, she shared heartfelt photos with Wave, expressing her joy and initial apprehension about having a boy, given she’s “such a girly girl.” She praised her son for making it easy to embrace the role of a sporty mom and promised to always support him with an Instagram photo that showed her holding her son and a caption that read:

“Happy birthday to my son Wavey man. I was soo happy when I found out I was having a boy I’m such a girly girl. You make it easy tho getting into that sporty mom bag. My baby love his mama so much. I’ll always have your back, front and sides. BIG WAVE.”

Despite their united front at the party, reports indicate that Cardi and Offset are proceeding with their divorce but remain committed to amicable co-parenting. The couple, who also share a six-year-old daughter named Kulture, reunited to celebrate their son’s special day, but have made no indication of reconciliation.