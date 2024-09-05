Documents Highlighting Upcoming Breakup Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Slammed as ‘Entirely False’

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opening game against the Baltimore Ravens, Travis Kelce had to address an off-the-field issue. False documents attributed to his PR agency had fans questioning whether Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift was real.

The documents revealed plans for a breakup, which Full Scope Agency shut down. The documents were titled “Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce’s Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift.”

The agency called them “entirely false and fabricated.”

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” Full Scope said to PEOPLE.

Kelce will open the season at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday (Sept. 5).