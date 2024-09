Drake Raps About Kicking Lean Habit in New Snippet with Lil Durk

Drake has been dropping off a run of singles but is getting back with his “Laugh Now, Cry Laughter” collaborator Lil Durk. Streamer Adin Ross dropped off a snippet of a new Drizzy and Durkio song called “Discontinuing Wokhardt,” which has The Boy rapping about trying to kick his lean habit.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Wokhardt combines Promethazine and Codeine.

You can hear the snippet below.

