As the NFL kicks off another monumental season, Gatorade, the world’s leading sports drink, is shaping the future of football with its latest campaign, “You Know We Got ‘IT’.” The campaign, a revival of the brand’s iconic tagline “Is It In You?,” celebrates the evolving landscape of football, highlighting women’s growing impact, the rise of flag football, and a new era of athlete individualism.

“Gatorade was born on the football field, and we’re proud to continue fueling the next generation of trailblazers who are charting an exciting and inclusive future for the sport,” said Anuj Bhasin, Chief Brand Officer at Gatorade. “We want to inspire all athletes to believe that they have ‘IT’.”

To underscore this commitment, Gatorade is expanding its elite roster with new athletes who are redefining the sport. New signings include Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. Additionally, world champion flag football quarterback Diana Flores becomes the first flag football athlete to join Gatorade’s roster.

Advertisement

Gatorade is also promoting inclusivity with a new limited-edition Drop, in collaboration with designer Kristin Juszczyk, whose gameday designs have garnered attention online. The Drop features two capsules combining Gatorade’s heritage and Kristin’s patchwork style, available exclusively on Gatorade.com on September 12.

“Growing up, I always had a Gatorade in my hand, so to now be collaborating with the brand on a Gatorade iD Drop is incredible,” said fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk. “This collection marries the worlds of fashion and sports – both of which are so meaningful to my own life, being a designer and a fan. I’m proud that this collaboration celebrates inclusivity in sport and hope it inspires even more people to get in the game.”

As part of its Equity in Sports initiative, Gatorade is investing more than $600,000 to provide greater access to sports for young athletes, focusing on female athletes in flag football. This includes donations from sales at Dick’s Sporting Goods and grants to several flag football organizations nationwide.

Launching alongside the NFL season, Gatorade’s new campaign film, narrated by Lamar Jackson, features a star-studded lineup of athletes inspiring the next generation to find their “IT” and strive for greatness. “This campaign is all about the idea that ‘IT’ is an internal mindset that drives you to be your best,” said Jackson.