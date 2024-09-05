Founded by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure with Matthew Garland, Invest Fest 2024, dubbed “the Super Bowl for entrepreneurs,” concluded a record-breaking weekend, leaving an indelible mark on the 20,000+ attendees who gathered to gain financial literacy and network with some of the most influential figures in business, finance, entertainment, and culture. From transformative AI tools provided by Microsoft to powerful conversations with industry leaders across every genre, this year’s event redefined the intersection of business and culture.

VIP Night: Industry Giants, Intimate Conversations, and Unforgettable Performances: The weekend kicked off with a VIP night that set an unforgettable tone for the festival. Guests were treated to engaging conversations with T.I. and Shannon Sharpe, followed by a breathtaking performance by Monica that concluded with a surprise drone show, mesmerizing the crowd and went viral all over social media. Cocktails flowed, courtesy of ASAP Rocky’s Mercer + Prince, making the evening one of the most talked-about events. Bacardi and Grey Goose sponsored an intimate dinner the night before VIP night hosted by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure at Prime on Peachtree.

Marketplace Magic: Celebrity engagement and support for local businesses Invest Fest’s vendor marketplace was a hive of activity, featuring local and national businesses showcasing their products. Industry leaders like 50 Cent and Wyclef Jean were spotted interacting with vendors and attendees, highlighting the importance of celebrity support in elevating community-based enterprises. Negril and Slutty Vegan food trucks were among the crowd favorites, serving up local flavors and drawing attention to Atlanta’s vibrant food scene.

A Standout Moment, The $100K Pitch Competition with Microsoft and Continuing Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy: One of the weekend’s standout moments was the $100,000 pitch competition, presented by Earn Your Leisure, Microsoft, and The Nipsey Hussle Foundation. Microsoft didn’t just stop at financial support; they empowered all finalists with cutting-edge AI tools designed to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses, even if they didn’t win the grand prize. Copilot was showcased as an essential tool for streamlining operations, enhancing decision-making, and driving growth; which are vital for minority entrepreneurs in today’s competitive market.

The Pitch competition, which attracted widespread attention, culminated with a local entrepreneur winning the grand prize for her innovative business idea that resonated deeply with both the judges and the audience. Adding to the significance of this moment, a life-size wax figure of Nipsey Hussle was unveiled during the event, serving as a powerful tribute to his enduring legacy.

This competition is more than just a financial award; it is a continuation of Nipsey Hussle’s enduring legacy—a legacy rooted in empowering Black and Brown communities to achieve financial independence and create lasting change within their own neighborhoods. This initiative is a direct reflection of Nipsey’s vision to foster economic growth and shift the narrative within underserved communities. Please click here for official Microsoft partnership release.

Groundbreaking Industry Conversations: Real Estate, AI, and Business Innovation Saturday’s sessions were nothing short of transformative. Don Peebles, a billionaire real estate developer, delivered a compelling talk on the importance of Black and Brown communities getting involved in real estate to shape their own narratives. His insights on wealth-building and community empowerment set the tone for a day filled with impactful discussions.

AI’s potential was further explored in a panel led by Van Jones, Wyclef Jean, and Will Lucas, who discussed how AI can be harnessed to improve life and business in minority communities. Will.i.am unveiled his new AI tool, a groundbreaking innovation in music and technology, giving Invest Fest attendees an exclusive first look at a product that’s poised to revolutionize the industry.

Industry Leaders Share Unmatched Insights: A Festival of Wisdom and Inspiration Sunday continued the momentum with powerful sessions led by some of the most respected names in business and entertainment. Stephen A. Smith and Steve Harvey kicked off the day with a discussion on success, opportunity, and the art of making impactful first impressions—insights that resonated deeply with the audience and set social media abuzz with key takeaways.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson took the stage to share lessons from his diverse business ventures, drawing from personal experiences and the wisdom imparted by his grandfather. His candid and humorous storytelling captivated the audience, particularly his strategic insights on investing in Shreveport, Louisiana—a city he plans to help transform through industry and entertainment.

The festival concluded with a high-energy conversation between Damond John and Terrence J, focusing on smart decision-making and the tools necessary to scale and sustain a successful business. Tyrese and Kenny Burns wrapped up the weekend with an engaging dialogue that left attendees inspired and eager to take on new challenges.

In addition to the headline speakers, Invest Fest 2024 featured a powerhouse lineup of industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs who shared invaluable expertise with attendees. Pinky Cole, Ian “The Master Invest” Dunplap, Jim Jones, Dr. Bernice A. King, Erika Pittman, Romaine Bostick, Mandii B, Arian Simone, Ray Daniels and more led insightful discussions on a variety of topics, ranging from scaling businesses and harnessing AI, to leveraging media and entertainment for entrepreneurial success. These conversations provided attendees with actionable strategies to help them make informed decisions for the growth and sustainability of their own businesses. Every session was designed to equip minority entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate today’s competitive business landscape, furthering the mission of empowering the Black and Brown communities to build lasting wealth and economic independence.