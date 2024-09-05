NYC Hip-Hop mainstay Kurious has shared today the second track off his forthcoming album Majician, “Untainted.” Before his passing, his longtime friend and collaborator MF DOOM executive produced the song and album, which was produced by Mono En Stereo.

With its throwback beat and Kurious’ steady, driving lyrics, he explains the meaning behind the titled, saying, “That’s a term DOOM used to use a lot. If you play him something that’s tainted, or something is wrong with it, and I don’t know if you’ve ever seen him listening to shit he dont’ like, it literally hurts him, it’s like a migraine. He’s such a genius, and he’s hearing all kinds of shit…he’ll squint his eyes that certain way, or put his hands on his temple, and be like, “yo, don’t play me that….”.