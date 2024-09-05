LL COOL J talked about his new album, “THE FORCE,” collaborating with Eminem on the track “Murdergram Deux,” crediting Michael Jackson as a writer on the song “The FORCE,” learning to rap again, and much more during a track-by-track album special on his new SiriusXM channel, LL COOL J’s THE FORCE Channel.

Featuring LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells Radio host Roxanne Shanté and a live audience, “LL COOL J ‘THE FORCE’ Track-By-Track Album Special” premieres on LL COOL J’s THE FORCE Channel on Friday, September 6, at noon ET and will be available to stream on the SiriusXM app (see more details below). During the show, LL went through his process working with Eminem.

“Me and Em actually went to Dr. Dre’s studio and recorded it out in LA,” LL COOL J said. “We Went together in the studio. And the way the process was: I would write my rhyme. Then I would lay it. He would come in, he would hear it, I would leave. He would write his rhyme. He would record. And we went back and forth in the booth without seeing each other record until we did the very last thing together, where I kinda come together with him a little bit.”

