Marlon Wayans Says He Been to ‘Plenty’ Diddy Parties but ‘Left Early’

Marlon Wayans had been to a Diddy party but left before it got too late. Appearing on Club Shay Shay, Wayans revealed he went to “plenty” parties, but “I left early.”

“I swear to you, I’ve never seen…I’ve never seen it. I’ve never seen it,” Wayans said. “Those aren’t the type of parties that I go to. I don’t frequent those type of parties and even if I go, like I said I’ve never seen any of this.”

You can hear Wayans’s detailed experience below.

