Megan Thee Stallion Says She ‘Don’t Know What the Problem Is’ Between Her and Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj let shots ring off at each other earlier this year. Minaj dropped “Big Foot,” Thee Stallion clapped at Minaj with “Hiss.” But what started this beef? Thee Stallion doesn’t know.

In a new cover story with Billboard, Hot Girl Meg spoke about mending the once-positive relationship.

“I still to this day don’t know what the problem is,” Thee Stallion said. “I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

Megan Thee Stallion is set to make a powerful return to the MTV stage as both host and performer at the 2024 VMAs, airing live on Wednesday, September 11th at 8 PM ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena. Amid a remarkable year highlighted by her new album, MEGAN, and her global “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” Megan promises an unforgettable performance that will be a must-see.

The 2-time winner and 24-time nominee is up for seven nominations this year, including “Best Collaboration” with GloRilla and “Best Hip Hop,” a category she last won in 2020 for “Savage.” Megan also earned nods in “Song of the Summer” and “Best Trending Video” for her hit “MAMUSHI” featuring Yuki Chiba, which recently topped Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan.

Last year, Megan and Cardi B set the VMAs stage on fire with their debut of “BONGOS.” This year, the 3-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist looks to continue her unstoppable streak.

Following her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “HISS,” the Houston native remains a dominant force, with her latest album, MEGAN, featuring collaborations with Victoria Monet, UGK, and more. As Megan returns to the VMAs, all eyes will be on her to see if she adds more Moon Persons to her collection.