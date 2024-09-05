This weekend, GRAMMY® Award-nominated, diamond-certified producer and global superstar Metro Boomin delivered an electrifying performance with Future at the sold-out Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The show marked the 22nd stop on their ‘We Trust You Tour,’ captivating a massive crowd with an unforgettable night of music and culture.

One of the night’s standout moments was Metro Boomin’s homage to André 3000. He took the stage wearing a unique archive jumpsuit from OutKast’s historic 2014 Reunion Tour, designed by André 3000. The jumpsuit is part of a rare 47-piece collection that debuted at Art Basel Miami in 2014, featuring different iconic phrases on each piece.

André 3000’s jumpsuits have become a hallmark of the OutKast 20th-anniversary Reunion Tour, where each garment delivered a powerful, thought-provoking message. Known for making bold fashion statements that have continued influencing style and culture, these jumpsuits revolutionized the fusion of music and fashion, becoming a cultural symbol that resonates today.

Metro Boomin’s tribute to André 3000 honored one of hip-hop’s most influential icons and underscored the ongoing impact of OutKast’s legacy. The performance at Intuit Dome added yet another layer to the rich history of hip-hop, celebrating both past and present.

The ‘We Trust You Tour’ continues to deliver memorable experiences across the country, with Metro Boomin and Future leading the charge in incorporating music, fashion, and cultural homage into their shows.