Rich Homie Quan has reportedly passed away. The news poured online, and friends and fans were reacting to the news.

In a statement to TMZ, Rich Homie Quan’s family and representatives for the Fulton County morgue confirmed his death. In a statement, the family said they are “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death.” A cause of deathw as not provided.

Boosie Badazz, Playboi Carti and Jacquees were among those first sharing the details and offering tributes online:

Advertisement

JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD ‼️JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissunigga — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 5, 2024

JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA 😓 #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music 💯 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 5, 2024

Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 5, 2024

Playboi Carti paying tribute to Rich Homie Quan via IG 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kSyVoQ89A5 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 5, 2024

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, is well-known among fans for his melodic trap flow and rose to fame for his catchy songs, including the number-one hits “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” Rich Homie Quan was also a member of Rich Gang alongside Young Thug and Birdman, spawning the Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1.

In 2022, Rich Homie Quan announced a partnership with Venice Music, a cutting-edge music and technology firm created by Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo. Under his new label Rich Homie Entertainment, which will be serviced by Venice Music, Rich Homie Quan was set to independently release music.

The story is updating.