Shaq Says He Had a ‘Little Woody’ When He Froze in Talking to Halle Berry

Halle Berry had Shaq shook. During an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk, Shaquille O’neal admitted to his son Myles O’neal that Halle Berry was his celebrity crush. But Shaq couldn’t shoot his shot.

“I had a shot one time and I froze,” Shaq said. “So one day I’m at the Four Seasons on Doheny [Los Angeles] and I’m in the elevator. I’m coming up from the bottom and the door opens. It’s me, D Mac, and the door opens and it’s Halle Berry.”

“What made it worse, she spoke to me first. ‘Oh hello, Shaquille.’ So now I got a little woody and I’m just like…”

You can hear the full story below.