SOURCE SPORTS: Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Passes Away After Being Set On Fire By BF

Several reports have confirmed that Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei died Thursday(September 5) at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80% of her body was burned in an attack by her partner.

Cheptegei was only 33 years old.

A spokesperson at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret City confirmed Cheptegei’s death on Thursday. Menach said the long-distance runner died early in the morning after her organs failed. She had been fully sedated on admission at the hospital.

Cheptegei ran in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics almost a month before the attack. She finished in 44th place.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a can of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. Ndiema was also burned and was being treated at the same hospital.

Menach said Ndiema was still in the intensive care unit with burns over 30% of his body but was “improving and stable.”

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s many athletic training centers. A report filed by the local chief said the two were heard fighting over the land where her house was built before the attack.

The Uganda Athletics Federation eulogized Cheptegei on X, posting, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare called the attack “a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete.”