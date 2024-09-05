Rajon Rondo has sidestepped jail by pleading guilty to misdemeanor gun possession in Jackson County, Indiana.

According to ESPN, Rondo pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun, while charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Rondo will be on probation for 180 days and must pay court costs.

The case is connected to a January arrest in which the former NBA point guard was pulled over for reckless driving on I-65 South. A juvenile was in the car at the time.