Tennis legend Roger Federer made a stylish return to the US Open last night, attending for the first time since his retirement. Federer, who won five of his 20 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, was seen enjoying the tournament from the Moët & Chandon Clubhouse suite. A longtime brand ambassador for Moët & Chandon, Federer starred in a short film with the luxury champagne house last year. His presence at the US Open continues to remind fans of his lasting impact on the sport.