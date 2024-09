SOURCE SPORTS: Spurs Keldon Johnson Gives Up No. 3 Jersey to Chris Paul for Upcoming Season

Chris Paul is headed to the San Antonio Spurs to join Victor Wembanyama. The legendary point guard will get to take his No. 3 with him.

According to ESPN, forward Keldon Johnson owned No. 3, but he will take No. 0 so Paul can remain in his trademark number.

Paul signed with the Spurs this past offseason on a $11 million deal.

You can see Keldon Johnson’s number announcement below.