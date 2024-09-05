SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Ludacris Wears Big Arms From “Get Back” Video To Throw Out First Pitch At Braves Game

Ludacris is known for his outlandish visuals in his videos, but he brought one oh his most famous looks to life yesterday(September 4) at the Atlanta Braves game when he threw out the first pitch wearing the enormous muscle arms he donned in his famous video “Get Back”.

Before the Braves home game against the Rockies at ATL’s Truist Bank Park, Luda threw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch wearing the massive muscle bound arms along with the super sized Air Force 1s from his “Stand Up” smash hit to match.

Check out Luda throw out the Braves’ first pitch HERE

Even with the extra arm wear, the “Area Codes” rapper was still able to throw the ball close to the strike zone, to the surpise of many, including the Braves bat boy who caught the pitch.

The 46-year-old rapper/actor’s presence was part of a celebration to honor Atlanta music artists and their impact on culture. 15,000 fans who were lucky enough to be present in Truist Park for the game were given a limited edition Ludacris bobblehead.