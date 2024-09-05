The Game is getting ready for a three-peat. After announcing The Documentary 3, the Compton legend has shared an image with the album’s tracklisting.

On the Tacos & Shawarma podcast, The Game announced that he will release The Documentary 3 on the 20th anniversary of the original.

“I’m definitely gonna start the new album and I ain’t told anybody that,” The Game revealed. “But yeah, The Documentary 3, I’m gonna go in hard and I’ma drop it the same day that the other one dropped. I’m up for the challenge. It’s gonna be tough.”

The original album was released on January 18, 2005, so the rapper had about five months to complete it. Are you excited to listen?