Global music icon The Weeknd has announced his highly anticipated new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. This album marks the final chapter in his trilogy of studio albums, following Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). Hurry Up Tomorrow delves deeper into existential and self-referential themes, building on the visionary storytelling of its predecessors.

Alongside the album release, The Weeknd is launching The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Opening on September 5th and running through November 3rd, the experience promises an immersive horror adventure for fans, following his debut at the event two years ago.

On September 7th, The Weeknd will host a one-night-only livestream concert from a sold-out Estádio Morumbi in São Paulo, Brazil. The performance, streaming on YouTube, promises stunning visuals and chart-topping hits, adding to his legacy of unforgettable live shows.

In a show of generosity, 10% of the net proceeds from merchandise sales at the event and online will be donated to the Brazilian Soul Fund of BrazilFoundation. This initiative supports communities in southern Brazil impacted by natural disasters and economic hardships.