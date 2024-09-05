On this date over three decades ago, a blue-collar rapper from Queens named Young MC dropped his debut album Stone Cold Rhymin’, on the Delicious Vinyl imprint.

There wasn’t much fanfare to the album besides the rapper/actor’s legendary “Bust A Move” track, which received a platinum plaque about a year after its release, appeared in popular silver screen classics such as Dude, Where’s My Car, and the 2017 Stephen King horror flick It. The song continues to stand the test of time.

With musical genius Quincy Jones behind the boards for Mr. Marvin Young’s debut, the 13-track full-length studio album was a sure-shot hit for its time and has secured Young MC a place in Hip Hop history.

