When the feds come knocking, better believe it’s serious. That’s what it’s looking like after Federal authorities conducted raids on the homes of three, yes three senior aides and close associates of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Okay so get this, the coordinated searches, nice way of saying raids, took place early Wednesday morning at the Manhattan residence of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who shares the home with her partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the Queens home of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks. WOW. First Deputy Mayor, Schools Chancellor and the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety?

What’s more, the raids, which began around 5 a.m., represent a significant development in the federal investigation into Adams’ inner circle.

Advertisement

Naturally, the FBI has declined to comment on the specifics, but law enforcement sources as reported by the New York Post and Politico, suggest the searches are part of a broader investigation.

Check this out … Some are speculating that authorities are attempting to gain cooperation from someone close to the mayor.

Let’s be clear, despite this wild development, Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

As you can imagine, Wright, as the city’s first deputy mayor, is the most senior official in Adams’ administration to be directly impacted by federal law enforcement actions. Philip Banks, a longtime ally of Adams, is also involved in the probe. Both are key figures in the mayor’s team, raising concerns about the extent of the investigation. The plot is thickening that’s for sure.

ICYMI, Brianna Suggs, a top fundraiser for the mayor, was also the subject of a search by federal agents. These actions are part of an investigation that has raised questions about alleged kickback schemes involving City Hall and foreign governments. Now before you try to out two and two together, a source told the New York Post that the recent raids may not be directly connected to a probe involving Turkey.

In case you really missed it, back in July, Adams and several City Hall officials, along with his campaign, were issued grand jury subpoenas as part of a federal inquiry into fundraising activities for his 2021 mayoral campaign. As part of that investigation, Adams’ electronic devices were seized by authorities. Sheesh.

Again, Mayor Adams, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, reiterated his stance through City Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg. “Investigators have not indicated to us that the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” Zornberg said in a statement. “As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law.”

Lips are tight after the raids because neither Wright nor her partner David Banks, nor representatives from the Adams campaign, have provided public comments in response to the raids. David Banks, when approached by reporters outside the Harlem home he shares with Wright, declined to answer questions.

Oddly, Philip Banks, who is the brother of David Banks, has a controversial past, having been named an unindicted co-conspirator in a major federal police corruption case years ago. Despite this, he has remained a close advisor to Adams and serves in a key public safety role in the administration.

The feds are keeping this close to the vest and while the exact focus of the investigation remains unclear, the involvement of such high-level figures in Adams’ administration marks a serious turn in the probe, casting uncertainty over the mayor’s future and that of his closest allies.

What do y’all think? We’re not going to speculate but when it comes to New York City it looks like there’s a cloud over City Hall.