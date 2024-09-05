Never one be far removed from drama, Tekashi 6ix9ine has decided to use his own personal drama to generate some views and this time it involves his former flame, singer Yailin La Mas Viral. The troubled, and now wanted, Brooklyn rapper dropped “Repuesta”, a diss track along with a video yesterday(September 4) aimed at ex-girlfriend and fellow artist Yailin La Mas Viral and the ‘Get The Strap” rapper goes in on his former lover.

Even though all of the lyrics are in Spanish(and can understood in depth by those who speak the language), the visual for Repuesta(which means response) gives viewers 6ix9ine’s perception of the rocky relationship between the two artists. Also, with Tekashi known for his flamboyant wears and hairstyles, toned it down this time around, donning a black suit while casually spitting his verses instead of his signature screaming style.

The visual includes footage of the rapper and Yailin La Mas Viral when they were still together. The duo dated throughout 2023 before ending things in August. Footage also includes 6ix9ine interacting with Yailin La Mas Viral’s son, whom she shares with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. The relationship publicly went sour when it was reported that 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges back in January after a report was made by Yailin’s mother.

