Will Smith and Paramount Pictures are the center of a seven-figure lawsuit, as science fiction author Kissinger Sibanda accuses them of copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims that the 2019 film Gemini Man plagiarized Sibanda’s 2011 novel The Return to Gibraltar.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Sibanda, an American/South African national who is also an attorney, alleges that the concept of Gemini Man—which follows a former hitman targeted by a younger clone of himself—bears significant similarities to his book. Sibanda’s novel centers around an African American character cloned and unwillingly involved in a time-traveling program, a narrative he believed would be a perfect fit for Will Smith as the lead.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants, including Will Smith, Skydance Productions, Gemini Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and others, copied themes, plots, characterizations, and cultural subtexts from The Return to Gibraltar to create Gemini Man. Sibanda also alleges that after releasing his book in 2011, the defendants altered their marketing strategy for the film, reflecting the ideas from his novel.

Advertisement

Gemini Man, directed by Ang Lee and starring Will Smith, had been in development since 1997. Various A-list actors have been attached over the years. The screenplay was credited to Darren Lemke, David Benioff, and Billy Ray, without mentioning Sibanda’s work.

Sibanda’s lawsuit states that he shared his book idea with Will Smith’s stunt double in 2012, although he admits he cannot recall the stunt double’s name. He believes limited discovery could reveal the individual, as the defendants likely have records of Smith’s stunt doubles. Sibanda also claims to have sent a copy of his book to William Morris Endeavor, a top Hollywood talent agency, further bolstering his argument that his work was appropriated.

In 2020, Sibanda sent a legal letter to the defendants seeking a resolution, but he alleges he never received a response. Instead, he claims the defendants offered a “zero-dollar walk away,” prompting him to file the lawsuit demanding $1.7 million in damages.

Despite its high-profile cast and reported budget of $138 million, Gemini Man was not a commercial success, grossing only $173 million worldwide. Currently, Will Smith and the other defendants have yet to respond to the lawsuit.