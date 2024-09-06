1Tone is making his mark in the hip-hop world with the release of his latest single, “Repeat,” officially out now. Dripping with charisma and confidence, 1Tone delivers a smooth and sexy anthem that showcases his flair for turning lyrics into gold. In “Repeat,” he serenades a ride-or-die lover, promising her the world with lines like, “You the only one I got eyes for / You the only one I got my heart / Need a man that’s a popstar, rockstar / At the Four Seasons, good view, five star.” The track is a masterful blend of feel-good melodies and driving beats, reminiscent of the swagger and authenticity of rap icons like Lil Baby and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. It’s a certified hip-hop banger that’s sure to resonate with fans.

1Tone’s rise to fame has been anything but ordinary. Hailing from Delaware, his journey began far from the glitz and glamour he now enjoys. Overcoming loneliness and isolation, he found solace in art, which eventually led him to entrepreneurship and, later, a thriving music career. With the support of the industry’s top producers, 1Tone has spent the past year honing his craft, blending the meticulousness of a businessman with the creativity of an artist. “Repeat” is just the beginning, and 1Tone is ready to show the world why he’s a force to be reckoned with.

