Today, A$AP Rocky released his new single “RUBY ROSARY” featuring J. Cole, produced by The Alchemist, via A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records. The track marks another collaboration between the two artists, blending Rocky’s dynamic style with Cole’s sharp lyricism. “RUBY ROSARY” will be featured on Rocky’s upcoming fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which is set to be released later this fall. The album is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see how Rocky continues to push boundaries as a multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon.