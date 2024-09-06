Ashley Perez, better known as Benny Blanca, just released the music video for her latest single, “Let’s Get It,” on Friday, marking another milestone in her already impressive career. Hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, Benny has consistently proven herself as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. With her Dominican roots, an undeniable boss energy, and a hustle that refuses to be ignored, Benny is not just an emerging artist; she’s positioning herself as the next big name in the industry.

Benny’s music is more than just bars and beats—it’s a reflection of her survival, grit, and relentless pursuit of success. Growing up in Jersey City, a place that demands you grow up fast, she was surrounded by the grind. Seeing people hustle for money fueled her ambition to chase her dreams with the same relentless drive. Every lyric she spits is rooted in the struggles she’s overcome and the heights she’s determined to reach.

From a young age, Benny was steeped in music, drawing inspiration from her uncles, who filled her home with soundtracks that would later shape her own musical journey. But her artistry extended beyond music. Enrolled in a gifted program for her drawing and writing talents, Benny used poetry as the foundation for her lyrical prowess, which is evident in her music today. Writing all her own songs, she seamlessly blends her artistic roots with street experiences, crafting a sound that’s authentic, raw, and versatile.

Before music became her full-time hustle, Benny was learning life’s toughest lessons in the streets. These experiences give her music its raw, unfiltered edge. Her stage name, Benny Blanca, is more than just a persona—it’s a declaration of power. Inspired by the notorious Griselda Blanco and a nickname earned in high school, Benny’s name embodies the same commanding presence that she brings to her music.

In 2017, Benny made the life-altering decision to pursue music professionally, solidifying her path in the rap industry. While in the studio with a producer, she laid down a track that stunned everyone in the room. This moment was a turning point, a moment of clarity that pushed her to take her talent seriously. Since then, she hasn’t looked back, backed by Fairmount Music and managed by Feed The Family Entertainment.

But Benny’s talents aren’t confined to music. She has also made a splash in the world of acting, starring in the Tubi movie “Love & Lies.” This crossover into film further solidifies her status as a multifaceted artist ready to dominate not just the rap game, but any platform she steps onto.

Benny’s sound is often compared to Cardi B, but she sets herself apart with her versatility. Unafraid to switch things up, Benny blends her aggressive, bossy rap style with elements from her favorite genres like R&B, Hip-Hop, and Reggaeton. Her inspirations—artists like Drake, Joe, and Anuel AA—push her to keep evolving and breaking boundaries. Benny’s meticulous recording process involves vibing with the beat, finding her flow, and letting the words come naturally. She hits the studio three times a week, crafting and perfecting 2-3 tracks per session.

With singles like “No Motion,” “90s Baby,” and “Gon’ Spend,” Benny continues to drop fire, each track representing a new chapter in her journey. One of the key highlights of her career thus far was her interview with DJ Sussone on Power 105.1, where she had the opportunity to share her story with a wider audience. It was a moment of validation and recognition, confirming that she’s not just another artist in the game—she’s a rising star.

In an industry filled with clout chasers and fake personas, Benny Blanca is a breath of fresh air, offering something raw, real, and desperately needed. Her goals are crystal clear: earn Grammys, become a household name, and bring authenticity and versatility back to the rap game. Benny isn’t interested in riding waves or following trends. She’s carving out her own lane and building her own legacy.

Benny Blanca is more than just an artist—she’s a movement. With her Dominican pride, Jersey City roots, and unyielding determination, she’s ready to take the world by storm, one bar at a time. Keep your eyes on her because this is only the beginning.

Stream “Let’s Get It” available on all streaming platforms and watch the video below!